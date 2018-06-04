“Apple said Monday that it will enable external graphics processing unit (GPU) support via its Metal applications programming interface (API) across the Mac platform,” Dean Takahashi reports for VentureBeat.

“The Metal API enables developers to access the hardware for performance-hungry apps such as games and visual programs, and now Metal can enable games and other apps to take full advantage of the GPUs available via external graphics cards,” Takahashi reports. “It can now tap as many as four now.”

“Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, made the announcement at Apple’s keynote talk during its Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California,” Takahashi reports. “He said you can add up to four external GPUs on an iMac Pro and speed performance up to 6.5 times for some applications.”

