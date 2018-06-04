“Apple last week released an update for macOS High Sierra, boosting the numeric label to 10.13.5 and simultaneously starting the clock on ending support for 2015’s El Capitan,” Gregg Keizer reports for Computerworld. “Approximately one in eight Mac owners currently runs OS X 10.11, otherwise known by the Yosemite landmark of ‘El Capitan,’ according to analytics vendor Net Applications. Data published June 1 by the metrics firm said that during May El Capitan powered 12.9% of all Macs.”

“Traditionally, Apple supports three consecutive editions of the Mac’s operating system: the current and the two previous,” Keizer reports. “If ‘N’ represented the current edition, High Sierra, then Apple was also obliged to offer security updates to ‘N-1’ and ‘N-2,’ 2016’s Sierra and 2015’s El Capitan, respectively.”

“Once macOS 10.14 launches this fall – September will be the most likely, followed by October – it will become ‘N,’ with ‘N-1’ and ‘N-2’ standing for High Sierra and Sierra. OS X El Capitan will then drop out of support. At that moment, up to a quarter of all Macs will be running retired operating systems,” Keizer reports. “That fraction will shrink as users upgrade to macOS 10.14, reducing the shares of High Sierra and Sierra most of all, less so for El Capitan.”

