“Traditionally, Apple supports three consecutive editions of the Mac’s operating system: the current and the two previous,” Keizer reports. “If ‘N’ represented the current edition, High Sierra, then Apple was also obliged to offer security updates to ‘N-1’ and ‘N-2,’ 2016’s Sierra and 2015’s El Capitan, respectively.”
“Once macOS 10.14 launches this fall – September will be the most likely, followed by October – it will become ‘N,’ with ‘N-1’ and ‘N-2’ standing for High Sierra and Sierra. OS X El Capitan will then drop out of support. At that moment, up to a quarter of all Macs will be running retired operating systems,” Keizer reports. “That fraction will shrink as users upgrade to macOS 10.14, reducing the shares of High Sierra and Sierra most of all, less so for El Capitan.”
MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple’s support macOS 10.14 beta Release Notes, the following Mac models are supported:
• MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)
• MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)
• MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)
• Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)
• iMac (Late 2012 or newer)
• iMac Pro (2017)
• Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommended Metal- capable GPU)
*Support for 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models will be available in an upcoming beta
