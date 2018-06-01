This update adds support for Messages in iCloud, which lets you store messages with their attachments in iCloud and free up space on your Mac. To enable Messages in iCloud, go to Preferences in Messages, click Accounts, then select ”Enable Messages in iCloud.”
Enterprise content:
• Variables used in SCEP payloads now expand properly.
• Configuration profiles containing a Wi-Fi payload and SCEP payload install as expected when the
KeyIsExtractable key of the SCEP payload is set to
false.
See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.
