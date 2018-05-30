“Ives sees 350 million phones as the ‘window of opportunity’ for upgrades, but now it’s a matter of which of the models, and which price point, ‘strikes a chord’ with buyers, as the iPhone X moves down and new models take its place,” Silver reports. “Going by the current iPhone average sales price of $728.30, as of the most recent quarter, 350 million iPhones would result in over $250 billion in revenue for Apple. The ASP, however, could drop based on the new lineup. ”
Silver reports, “Ives predicts three new iPhone models (5.8 inch to 6.5 inch OLED designs with an LCD model) in the next three-to-six months.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, you with that old iPhone, the time to upgrade (massively) is coming in four months or so!