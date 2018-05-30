“Apple could sell as many as 350 million iPhones in the 18 months following the release of its 2018 lineup, fueled in part by a massive upgrade opportunity from legacy users whose devices have run their course,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider. “An analyst research note supporting the 350-million-iPhones thesis was obtained by AppleInsider. In it, author Daniel Ives of GBH Insights believes that ‘the Street is now starting to fully appreciate the massive iPhone upgrade opportunity on the horizon for the next 12 to 18 months with three new smart phones slated for release.'”

“Ives sees 350 million phones as the ‘window of opportunity’ for upgrades, but now it’s a matter of which of the models, and which price point, ‘strikes a chord’ with buyers, as the iPhone X moves down and new models take its place,” Silver reports. “Going by the current iPhone average sales price of $728.30, as of the most recent quarter, 350 million iPhones would result in over $250 billion in revenue for Apple. The ASP, however, could drop based on the new lineup. ”

Silver reports, “Ives predicts three new iPhone models (5.8 inch to 6.5 inch OLED designs with an LCD model) in the next three-to-six months.”

