Apple today updated their HomeKit webpages on which they list all of the available HomeKit-capable accessories and smart home products with a new AirPlay 2 section.

Home accessories. The list keeps getting smarter. Leading worldwide brands offer accessories that are compatible with the Home app and your Apple devices — with more and more on the way. Check back for updates on what’s available. — Apple Inc.

The current full list of AirPlay 2-capable Speakers and Receivers:

• Apple HomePod

• Beoplay A6

• Beoplay A9 mk2

• Beoplay M3

• BeoSound 1

• BeoSound 2

• BeoSound 35

• BeoSound Core

• BeoSound Essence mk2

• BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)

• Denon AVR-X3500H

• Denon AVR-X4500H

• Denon AVR-X6500H

• Libratone Zipp

• Libratone Zipp Mini

• Marantz AV7705

• Marantz NA6006

• Marantz NR1509

• Marantz NR1609

• Marantz SR5013

• Marantz SR6013

• Marantz SR7013

• Naim Mu-so

• Naim Mu-so QB

• Naim ND 555

• Naim ND5 XS 2

• Naim NDX 2

• Naim Uniti Nova

• Naim Uniti Atom

• Naim Uniti Star

• Sonos One

• Sonos Play:5

• Sonos Playbase

Except for HomePod, none of these speakers are compatible with AirPlay 2 currently, but they’ve announced AirPlay 2 support via firmware updates to come.

