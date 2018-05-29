Home accessories. The list keeps getting smarter. Leading worldwide brands offer accessories that are compatible with the Home app and your Apple devices — with more and more on the way. Check back for updates on what’s available. — Apple Inc.
The current full list of AirPlay 2-capable Speakers and Receivers:
• Apple HomePod
• Beoplay A6
• Beoplay A9 mk2
• Beoplay M3
• BeoSound 1
• BeoSound 2
• BeoSound 35
• BeoSound Core
• BeoSound Essence mk2
• BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)
• Denon AVR-X3500H
• Denon AVR-X4500H
• Denon AVR-X6500H
• Libratone Zipp
• Libratone Zipp Mini
• Marantz AV7705
• Marantz NA6006
• Marantz NR1509
• Marantz NR1609
• Marantz SR5013
• Marantz SR6013
• Marantz SR7013
• Naim Mu-so
• Naim Mu-so QB
• Naim ND 555
• Naim ND5 XS 2
• Naim NDX 2
• Naim Uniti Nova
• Naim Uniti Atom
• Naim Uniti Star
• Sonos One
• Sonos Play:5
• Sonos Playbase
Except for HomePod, none of these speakers are compatible with AirPlay 2 currently, but they’ve announced AirPlay 2 support via firmware updates to come.
MacDailyNews Take: We expect firmware updates for the listed products above to begin appearing soon now that Apple has released iOS 1.4 with AirPlay 2 support.