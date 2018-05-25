“Apple Inc on Friday issued its twice yearly transparency report on government data requests, showing another sharp increase in U.S. national security-related requests,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“Apple said it received as many as 16,249 national security requests affecting up to 8,249 accounts during the second half of 2017. The number of requests rose 20 percent compared with the first half of 2017, when Apple received 13,499 such requests,” Nellis reports. “But the most recent figures are more than two-and-a-half times higher than the comparable period a year earlier, when Apple received only 5,999 such requests.”

“Other tech firms also experienced a jump in national security request between the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017. National security requests to Alphabet Inc’s Google rose 36 percent, to almost 51,000. Similar requests to Facebook Inc nearly doubled, to almost 27,000,” Nellis reports. “Apple also said on Friday that it would start reporting requests from governments to take down apps from its App Store… Apple’s new tracking of app takedown requests starts on July 1, so the data will begin to appear starting one year from now.”

