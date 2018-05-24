“We’re about four months away from the releases of the next-generation iPhone X, the larger ‘iPhone X Plus,’ and a brand new addition to the iPhone lineup,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Today’s big next-generation iPhone leak is a bit murky. On one hand, it comes from a source with a good track record. He calls himself Mr. White on Twitter, and he has leaked accurate info and images in the past. But there’s a big problem with the tweet he posted early Thursday morning, and Apple fans who pay attention to the rumor mill will notice it right away.”

“According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the former KGI Securities analyst who is by far the most accurate Apple insider out there, Apple plans to launch three new iPhones this September,” Epstein reports. “One will be a straight iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display, and the second will be a larger ‘iPhone X Plus’ with a 6.5-inch OLED display. The third new iPhone model we’re expecting is a mid-range iPhone with a 6.1-inch display and a price tag that could start as low as $549.”

The problem with Mr·white’s image is that “there is no 6.1-inch OLED screen, if Ming-Chi Kuo is correct. And Ming-Chi Kuo is almost always correct,” Epstein reports. “Now, it’s still entirely possible that Mr. White’s leak is legitimate. He may have just made an error and we could be looking at 6.1-inch LCD screens destined for Apple’s new mid-range iPhone X successor. He also might have mistyped the size, and these could be 6.5-inch OLED panels headed to the ‘iPhone X Plus.'”

