“1Password 7 for Mac is here and it’s a huge update,” Wiles reports. “The UI has had a modern makeover, with a new sidebar, icons and a clearer custom font, Courier Prime Bits, which was designed so you can clearly see the difference between the characters in your passwords. ”
“1Password 7 for Mac is available now as either a standalone product for $69.99 (but reduced to $49.99 during launch),” Wiles reports. “Alternatively, you might find purchasing a personal subscription better value at $2.99/month, with a family option suitable for up to 5 members at $4.99/month.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple’s iCloud Keychain and Keychain Access extensively and recommend Apple macOS and iOS users do so, too.
Always use unique passwords and use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. When used properly, it works like a dream.
SEE ALSO:
iCloud Keychain: How to use Apple’s password manager for Macs, iPhones and iPads – February 13, 2018
A comprehensive guide to Apple’s very useful iCloud Keychain – January 4, 2017
Apple’s built-in Keychain vs. 1Password or LastPass – April 29, 2016