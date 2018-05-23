“How do you store your passwords?” Chris Wiles reports for BetaNews. “The wisest solution is to put your trust into a password manager and there are few better than 1Password. We use this across our various devices and have never had an issue. We possibly put too much faith in the tool as we store all our important data, including secure notes, passport details and much more. But having all this information within one secure vault makes it easy to retrieve the data, on demand, on any device.”

“1Password 7 for Mac is here and it’s a huge update,” Wiles reports. “The UI has had a modern makeover, with a new sidebar, icons and a clearer custom font, Courier Prime Bits, which was designed so you can clearly see the difference between the characters in your passwords. ”

“1Password 7 for Mac is available now as either a standalone product for $69.99 (but reduced to $49.99 during launch),” Wiles reports. “Alternatively, you might find purchasing a personal subscription better value at $2.99/month, with a family option suitable for up to 5 members at $4.99/month.”

Read more in the full article here.