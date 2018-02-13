“Apple’s password manager for Macs, iPhones and iPads, iCloud Keychain is designed to keep passwords, credit card details, Wi-Fi logins and lots of other critical data safe while also making it much easier for you to create and recall complex passcodes,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“When you enter a new password in Safari, you’ve probably seen iCloud Keychain ask if you would like it to save it for use across all your devices,” Evans writes. “So long as you are running iOS 7.0.3 or later or OS X Mavericks 10.9 or later, iCloud Keychain will store the following items securely in iCloud. Once secured in iCloud Keychain, you will be able to access all these items securely from any Apple system logged into your Apple ID.: Safari website usernames and passwords; Credit card information; Wi-Fi network information; Ensure Mail, Contacts, Calendar and Messages are synced across all your devices; Protect, access and deploy your LinkedIn, Twitter and other Internet account logins and passwords.”

“Is iCloud Keychain safe?” Evans writes. “Technically, iCloud Keychain is highly secure: Keychain passwords and credit card numbers are encrypted with 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard). End-to-end encryption, your data is protected with a unique (device) key and your device passcode, which only you know…”

