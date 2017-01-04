“There’s a lot of password management software available for the Mac and iOS, but none quite compares to iCloud Keychain, Apple’s built-in implementation,” Cory Bohon writes for TechRrpublic. “iCloud Keychain has been around since the very beginning of iOS, and it made its debut on the Mac with Mac OS 8.6.”

“The Keychain, as it’s commonly referred to in the Apple ecosystem, is Apple’s password manager, but it does so much more, and not just for website passwords, either,” Bohon writes. “It stores passwords from across macOS (FTP servers, SSH accounts, wireless network passwords, encrypted disk passwords); it stores private keys used to access various services or sign apps for Apple’s developer programs; and it handles storing certificates, secure notes, and even saved credit cards in Safari’s form filler. The Keychain does all of this while maintaining the security of the information stored in its database.”

Bohon writes, “iCloud Keychain is Apple’s attempt to make the Keychain sync and be available across all of your devices, and they’ve done an excellent job of integrating this feature into the system and making it secure.”

