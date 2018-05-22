“According to Taiwan’s supply chain source (via Sina ), Apple is in talk[s] with MediaTek to launch a cheap version of its HomePod speakers to grab more market share,” Jing Moreno reports for Loveios.

“The anonymous source claimed that Apple is preparing to announce the cheap version of HomePod,” Jing reports. “However, it will not be linked to Apple’s name.”

“Instead, it will be under the Beats brand,” Jing reports. “As for price, the low-priced model would cost around $199.”

