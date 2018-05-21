“Former President Barack Obama formally announced on Monday a multiyear production deal with Netflix in which he and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, will produce television shows and films for the streaming service,” Michael D. Shear reports for The New York Times. “The couple has created ‘Higher Ground Productions,’ a company to produce content for Netflix, the streaming service announced.”

“The former president has told associates that he does not intend to use the new platform to wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office, or to fight against conservative voices that populate media outlets like Fox News,” Shear reports. “Instead, a release from Netflix said the Obamas will produce ‘scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features’ that highlight issues and themes the president pursued during his eight years in office.”

“Word of negotiations between Mr. Obama and Netflix was first reported in The New York Times in March,” Shear reports. “Netflix did not disclose financial details of the arrangement, though similar deals between streaming services and high-profile celebrities have been worth many tens of millions of dollars over several years.”

Read more in the full article here.