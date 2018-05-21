“The former president has told associates that he does not intend to use the new platform to wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office, or to fight against conservative voices that populate media outlets like Fox News,” Shear reports. “Instead, a release from Netflix said the Obamas will produce ‘scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features’ that highlight issues and themes the president pursued during his eight years in office.”
“Word of negotiations between Mr. Obama and Netflix was first reported in The New York Times in March,” Shear reports. “Netflix did not disclose financial details of the arrangement, though similar deals between streaming services and high-profile celebrities have been worth many tens of millions of dollars over several years.”
MacDailyNews Note: “Apple was rumored to be interested in working with the duo had the Netflix deal fallen through,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “While Apple did not secure a deal with the Obamas, the company has more than a dozen original television shows in the works at the current time. Most of the shows are dramas, with one real estate-related docu-series in the works. Apple does not have any politically-oriented shows planned, and is said to be aiming to keep its content family friendly.”