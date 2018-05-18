“Apple officially jumped into the smart speaker market in the first quarter with the HomePod, and analysts believe that sales thus far are ‘underwhelming,'” Evan Niu reports for The Motley Fool. “Siri remains less capable than its competing counterparts, HomePod only supports Apple Music for full functionality, and the $350 price tag positions it at a significant premium.”

“Market researcher Strategy Analytics is out with its estimates on the smart speaker market for the first quarter, estimating that Apple shipped approximately 600,000 units after HomePod launched in February,” Niu reports. “Amazon.com is maintaining its strong grip on the market, although its share did drop quite a bit. But the overall market is simply growing so quickly that the e-commerce giant still doubled unit shipments of Echo devices [from 2 million to 4 million].”

“On the earnings call earlier this month, CEO Tim Cook noted that HomePod is only available in the U.S., U.K., and Australia right now, with availability in more markets coming soon,” Niu reports. “Of course, HomePod was only available for about half of the quarter, so its performance isn’t all that representative quite yet.”

