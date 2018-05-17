“That customer is Lenovo: the IdeaPad 330 has been listed by Chinese retailers, and it includes a mysterious processor, the Core i3-8121U,” Bright reports. “The name tells us the market positioning (it’s an i3, so it’s low-end), the power envelope (the ‘U’ at the end means that it’s a 15W chip), and the branding (the number starts with an 8, so it’s going to be another ‘8th-generation’ chip, just like the Kaby Lake-R, Kaby Lake-G, and Coffee Lake processors).”
Bright reports, “This means that ‘8th generation’ is a rather vague label that describes several different processor variants, built on several different manufacturing processes (two 14nm variants and now 10nm).”
MacDailyNews Take: Intel makes the incompetents in charge of updating Apple’s desktop Macs look slightly less glacial.