“The report, translated by Music Business Worldwide, cites multiple sources who say that Tidal is “behind with payments directly to the three major international record companies,'” Miller reports. “Those three record companies consist of Universal, Sony, and Warner.”
“In addition to the big players, however, indie artists also say they haven’t received royalty payments from Tidal in several months,” Miller reports. “Tidal has had a rough go of it in terms of PR lately. The same Norwegian newspaper accused the company of inflating streaming numbers for artists such as Beyoncé and Kanye West, as well as inflating its overall subscriber count.”
MacDailyNews Take: The end is nigh.
A music service owned by artists that reports numbers upon which artists’ payments are based.
What could go wrong?
Right now they’re writing the story for us. We need to write the story for ourselves. – Jay-Z, at the launch of Tidal in March 2015, referring to the music industry
