“Tidal’s struggles continue today as a new report claims the streaming music platform is months behind on royalty payments,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “According to Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, the Jay-Z-owned streaming service is over six months behind on payments to several labels.”

“The report, translated by Music Business Worldwide, cites multiple sources who say that Tidal is “behind with payments directly to the three major international record companies,'” Miller reports. “Those three record companies consist of Universal, Sony, and Warner.”

“In addition to the big players, however, indie artists also say they haven’t received royalty payments from Tidal in several months,” Miller reports. “Tidal has had a rough go of it in terms of PR lately. The same Norwegian newspaper accused the company of inflating streaming numbers for artists such as Beyoncé and Kanye West, as well as inflating its overall subscriber count.”

