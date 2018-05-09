“Tidal is under fire once again for allegedly inflating its streaming numbers. This time, it’s for misreporting the amount of plays Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo had by ‘several hundred million’ false plays,” Timothy J. Seppala reports for Engadget. “According to a report (translated) from Swedish newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN), there’s no way that the streaming numbers could’ve been that high without Tidal manipulating its data. More plays meant that the two artists garnered higher royalty payments.”

“The publication received a hard drive brimming with Tidal play data including play times, song titles, user IDs and country codes,” Seppala reports. “DN contacted three subscribers that the data said had played the albums. One supposedly played The Life of Pablo 96 times in a single day, with 54 plays in the middle of the night. The subscriber said that would’ve been ‘physically impossible.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Unless he folded the universe. The Life of Pablo is 66 minutes and one second in length.

“The consequences of this alleged tampering are seismic,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide. “DN says it has gained access to record company royalty payment reports, which reveal that TIDAL paid Sony in excess of $4 million across April and May of 2016.”

“Of this, Lemonade – a Billboard 200 No.1 album – accounted for $2.5 million, based on the figures reported by TIDAL,” Ingham reports. “It’s a similar case for The Life of Pablo: according to DN, in February and March 2016, TIDAL paid Universal a total of €3.2 million. Of this, The Life of Pablo cashed in around €2 million.”

