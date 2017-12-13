“Lossless streaming music service Tidal is reported to be running out of cash, having run up losses of around $44M last year. Jay-Z and other owners are said to have lost more than half a billion dollars in all,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“Norway’s Dagens Næringsliv says that the company now has only enough cash to last it six months, raising the prospect of the service closing down by the summer,” Lovejoy reports. “However, while Tidal acknowledges that its projections show its capital hitting zero during 2018, it claims that it will climb back from this position and achieve profitability midway through the year.”

“Tidal claimed 3M subscribers in January, while an internal report was said to put the number at 1.2M. Research company Midea estimates the current subscriber base to be around 1M,” Lovejoy reports. “This compares to around 30M for Apple Music and 60M for Spotify.”

