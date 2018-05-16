“Apple’s Wall Street watchers wonder if the company will be the first U.S. corporation worth a trillion dollars. And why not? As of this writing, Apple is worth some $850 billion,” Phillip Haid writes for Fast Company.

“Yet, this Apple watcher wonders if a stronger embrace of social impact can help the company cross the trillion dollar threshold,” Haid writes. “In fact, Apple could learn a thing or two from another company that regularly inhabits the lists of most innovative firms: Patagonia. The privately held apparel company has shown us that businesses that are deeply invested in changing consumer and employee expectations can do very well.”

“By contrast, Apple seems to be only half invested. True, Apple has done commendable work in the health care space with products such as HealthKit (monitoring health indicators for the iPhone user), and AC Wellness (test health clinics for Apple employees). And its recent announcement that it is now fully operating on 100% green energy should be applauded,” Haid writes. “But, when looking across the company as a whole, where is its social impact stance? What is the innovative social purpose that drives the company forward? It’s hard to know.”

