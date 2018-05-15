“Personal Audio, often labeled a patent troll, has for years been making demands from podcasters like Adam Carolla and targeting major tech firms like Apple. Podcasts take their name from Apple’s iPod, and the company was instrumental in embracing the name and serving as a distributor through iTunes,” Fingas reports. “Carolla raised some $500,000 from his supporters to fight his case, ultimately settling out of court. Personal Audio did manage to win $8 million from Apple for violating two related patents.”
Fingas reports, “With the Supreme Court weighing in, Apple’s prominence in the podcast space is likely to remain firm. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We hope to finally see a podcasting solution for Apple Watch from Apple in watchOS 5, which we expect to be previewed at WWDC 2018 next month.
SEE ALSO:
The best way to play podcasts from your Apple Watch – February 9, 2018
Apple’s iOS devices continue to dominate Android in podcasting with 82% of listeners – July 20, 2015
Apple finally wins patent for podcasting – August 22, 2012
Personal Audio sues Apple over iOS 5 music playlists – October 15, 2011