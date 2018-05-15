“Wrapping up a long-running patent fight over podcasts, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear Personal Audio v. Electronic Frontier Foundation, handing victory over to the latter — and by extension, companies like Apple and Google,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Personal Audio, often labeled a patent troll, has for years been making demands from podcasters like Adam Carolla and targeting major tech firms like Apple. Podcasts take their name from Apple’s iPod, and the company was instrumental in embracing the name and serving as a distributor through iTunes,” Fingas reports. “Carolla raised some $500,000 from his supporters to fight his case, ultimately settling out of court. Personal Audio did manage to win $8 million from Apple for violating two related patents.”

Fingas reports, “With the Supreme Court weighing in, Apple’s prominence in the podcast space is likely to remain firm. ”

