“Adobe has released a large security update which tackles 47 vulnerabilities only a week after the firm’s customary monthly patch round,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet.

“The latest patch update impacts Adobe Acrobat and Reader for Windows and MacOS, alongside Adobe Photoshop CC for Windows and macOS,” Osborne reports. “In total, 24 vulnerabilities resolved in these updates are deemed critical. If exploited, successful attacks may result in arbitrary code execution in the context of the current user.”

Osborne reports, “When it comes to Adobe Photoshop CC, the tech giant’s security updates resolve a critical vulnerability in Photoshop CC versions 19.1.3, 19.x, 18.1.3, as well as 18.x versions and earlier.”

