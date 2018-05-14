The commercial, called “Studio in your Pocket,” is for iPhone X and focuses on Portrait Lighting.
The music featured in the spot is “La Fête Noire” by Flavien Berger.
Direct link to video via YouTube here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another good ad. As we wrote last month:
[This ad is] well-targeted since, anecdotally, one of the features that Android settlers we’ve met lust over the most is Portrait mode. It’s been a lust-worthy feature for the poor souls since we updated to iOS 10.1 on our iPhone 7 Plus units over a year and a half ago!
