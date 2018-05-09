Some snippets for the interview:
BC: Did you and Steve discuss watches, and did he have an interest in them?
JI: No, we didn’t talk about watches, or us making a watch. I don’t remember him wearing one either.
BC: Steve really didn’t wear a watch?
JI: Correct.
BC: So then what exactly was the genesis of the watch project? In my mind, it felt like the last project with his fingerprints on it. But I guess that isn’t the case.
JI: The first discussion took place in early 2012, a few months after Steve’s passing. It caused us to take time, pausing to think about where we wanted to go, what trajectory we were on as a company, and what motivated us. Also, what concisely was our contribution to our users. And I think, incontrovertibly, that Apple since the 1970s has made difficult-to-comprehend and inaccessible technology easy to understand and accessible.
MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, Steve Jobs personally tried to recruit Kevin Lynch from Adobe to Apple. (Lynch was Adobe’s CTO at the time and had just butted heads with Apple CEO Steve Jobs over Adobe’s Flash and iOS.) Lynch, of course, was later hired by Apple in 2013 and became the head of the Apple Watch project.
Our favorite quote quote from Ive’s Hodinkee interview:
If we can help make some people realize that it’s cool to wear something on your wrist again, that’s a win for us and for every watch lover. — Jony Ive
