“Unofficial Nvidia eGPU support is now a reality for Mac users,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “It’s all thanks to the developers and researchers that congregate over at eGPU.io, a community for eGPU coverage and support across Mac, Windows, and other platforms.”

“While not perfect, the results of my testing look very promising. Let me preface this post by saying that Nvidia eGPU support for macOS is still not officially supported by Apple, and the workaround script used to provide support is still in its alpha stages,” Benjamin writes. “Even so, I’ve been impressed by the script’s ease of use, and the performance that I’ve seen thus far.”

“It means that macOS users can now enjoy eGPU setups with cards from Nvidia’s Pascal lineup, including the GTX 1070, 1080, and venerable 1080 Ti. And it’s not just for Thunderbolt 3 Mac users, either,” Benjamin writes. “The script allows Mac owners to work around restrictions that eliminated support for Thunderbolt 2 eGPUs as well, allowing more users to join in on the graphics-accelerated fun. Watch our video for a hands-on look.”

Read more in the full article here.