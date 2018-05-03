“At least one new iPhone with a triple-lens rear camera led by a 12-megapixel lens may be introduced in 2019, according to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The report predicts the camera would have a 6P lens design with 5x zoom, but it doesn’t specify whether that pertains to optical, digital, or hybrid zoom,” Rossignol reports “The single-lens iPhone 8 has up to 5x digital zoom, while the dual-lens iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have up to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.”

“A three-lens rear camera would provide a lot of advantages, including greatly improved low-light performance,” Rossignol reports. “As far as this year is concerned, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t expect many changes to the iPhone X’s current dual-lens rear camera system.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Even better low-light performance and greater zoom capabilities than our already excellent iPhone X units? Bring it on!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]