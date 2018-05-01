“By now, nearly six months after the iPhone X release, it’s clear that the supercycle isn’t going to happen,” Mills writes. “But analysts aren’t panicking just yet, and that’s all thanks to Apple’s other revenue streams.”
“The bigger question now is whether Apple can keep ramping up revenue from other sources, most importantly its services division,” Mills writes. “Apple Music, iCloud, and the App Store have all been quietly increasing revenue, to the point that Wall Street is expecting $8.4 billion in services revenue, according to the Thomson Reuters consensus.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on May 1st).
We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on May 1st.
SEE ALSO:
Analyst: Apple shares to rally more than 30% the next 12 months due to high margins, valuable brand – May 1, 2018
Apple gains on expectations of record capital allocation program due to GOP tax overhaul – April 30, 2018
Analysts expect Apple’s results to show iPhone growth problem and Cook’s plan to fix it – April 30, 2018
Apple to release Q218 earnings, webcast live conference call on May 1st – April 3, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]