“In the leadup to the iPhone X reveal last year, analysts were visibly salivating at the prospect of an iPhone upgrade ‘supercycle,’ a tidal wave of profitability that would sweep Apple stocks to never-before-seen heights and truly enthrone Apple as the king of all smartphone makers,” Chris Mills writes for BGR.

“By now, nearly six months after the iPhone X release, it’s clear that the supercycle isn’t going to happen,” Mills writes. “But analysts aren’t panicking just yet, and that’s all thanks to Apple’s other revenue streams.”

“The bigger question now is whether Apple can keep ramping up revenue from other sources, most importantly its services division,” Mills writes. “Apple Music, iCloud, and the App Store have all been quietly increasing revenue, to the point that Wall Street is expecting $8.4 billion in services revenue, according to the Thomson Reuters consensus.”

