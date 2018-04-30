MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone X certainly did live up to the hype, and then some. It’s the best iPhone, by far, that we’ve ever owned. The jury on iPhone X sales living up the the hype remains out.

“Apple Inc. earnings this week will confirm what most investors have finally accepted: The iPhone X didn’t live up to the hype,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “The results should also provide clues on the company’s next strategy for its most-important product.”

“Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and other Apple executives have a “major prove-me” period ahead, beginning with a new sales forecast and a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said,” Gurman reports. “He and other analysts cut their iPhone sales estimates, and Apple stock is down almost 8 percent in the past two weeks.”

“On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report fiscal second-quarter iPhone unit sales grew just over 2 percent from a year earlier,” Gurman reports. “For the fiscal third quarter, unit sales will be down 5 percent year-over-year, according to average analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.”

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because analysts’ consensus estimates about anything to do with Apple as oh-so-accurate.

Here are some of the key numbers to watch on Tuesday:

• Analysts are looking for revenue of $61 billion in the fiscal second quarter, or 15 percent year-over-year growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earlier this year, • Apple forecast sales between $60 billion and $62 billion for the period.

• Fiscal second-quarter iPhone unit sales are expected to be 51.9 million, up from 50.8 million a year earlier, according to average analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

• For the fiscal third quarter, analysts see 39 million iPhones sold, on average, down from 41 million in the same period of 2017.

