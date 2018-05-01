“Consensus estimates call for 53 million iPhones sold in the second quarter, per FactSet, down 15% from the 62 million analysts were projecting for the period when 2017 ended,” Bary reports. “Analysts expect 19% year-over-year growth for the [Services] segment this time around and will be looking for the company’s commentary on fast-growing areas like the App Store and Apple Music, as well as newer efforts to drum up services business.”
“Analysts tracked by FactSet expect that average selling prices [for iPhone] grew 13% from a year earlier, to $742,” Bary reports. “Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate that Apple earned $2.69 a share for the March quarter, up from $2.10 a year earlier. According to Estimize, which crowdsources estimates from hedge funds, academics, and others, the average projection calls for $2.73 in adjusted EPS. Apple has beaten EPS expectations in all but one quarter since the start of 2013.”
“The average revenue estimate according to FactSet calls for $61.2 billion in sales, while the Estimize consensus projects $61.6 billion. The company generated revenue of $53 billion a year prior, and projected revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion for the March quarter,” Bary reports. “Analysts expect that Apple brought in $39 billion from iPhone sales and $8.4 billion from services sales, per FactSet, up from $33 billion and $7 billion for the March 2017 quarter.”
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the usual (revenue, EPS, etc.) and the ever-important next quarter’s guidance, all eyes will be on Apple’s capital return program announcement.