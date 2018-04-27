MacDailyNews Take: Rumors.
“Apple reports second-quarter results on Tuesday — analysts expect earnings of $2.71 per share on revenue of $51.9 billion — but it is the third quarter that has their collective attention,” Swartz writes. “Katy Hubert, managing director of research at Morgan Stanley, last week reduced her iPhone shipment estimates in the June quarter from 40.5 million to 34 million. [Apple sold 41 million iPhones in the year-ago June quarter.]”
“The world’s most-valuable public company, at $833.3 billion, faces more than just iPhone headaches,” Swartz writes. “Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met privately with President Trump last week. It’s a good bet they discussed at length escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, where many of Apple’s devices are made. ”
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be very nice to have real numbers – facts as opposed to rumors – when Apple reports Q218 earnings data next week. As always, guidance will be a big key for short term share prices.
