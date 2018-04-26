“Next week, Apple will provide an update to its capital return program,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “In what has become an annual tradition, the announcement will include a sizable increase to Apple’s share repurchase authorization and a hike in the quarterly cash dividend.”

“Given recent management commentary, Apple’s overall thought process regarding capital allocation is already known,” Cybart writes. “The only way Apple will be able to accomplish its capital return goals is by doubling the pace of share buyback from current levels.”

Cybart writes, “A realistic and prudent way for Apple to remove this excess cash from the balance sheet is to double the pace of share buyback (from $30 billion to $60 billion) while gradually increasing the amount spent on dividend expense over time.”

