“Brandon Yoon, a veteran Microsoft Corp. executive and most recently a vice president at Samsung Electronics Co., joined this month as general manager of Apple Korea, according to his LinkedIn profile,” Gurman reports.
“According to data from Strategy Analytics, Apple had 18 percent of the Korean smartphone market last year, behind Samsung’s 56 percent,” Gurman reports. “Earlier this year, Apple opened its first retail store in the country.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yoon comes from two of Apple’s most notorious, slavish copiers. Lots of bad habits to unlearn.