“Apple Inc. hired a new leader for its business in South Korea, home to its biggest rival and a country where the iPhone maker has struggled with regulators,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“Brandon Yoon, a veteran Microsoft Corp. executive and most recently a vice president at Samsung Electronics Co., joined this month as general manager of Apple Korea, according to his LinkedIn profile,” Gurman reports.

“According to data from Strategy Analytics, Apple had 18 percent of the Korean smartphone market last year, behind Samsung’s 56 percent,” Gurman reports. “Earlier this year, Apple opened its first retail store in the country.”

