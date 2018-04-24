“If you’re looking to get a Qi-charger for your iPhone or Android device, you’ve come to the right place” Aaron Ho writes for MobileReviews-Eh. “Weʼve been using a plethora of different Qi-charging pucks for months now in order to come up with our recommendation for the best Qi-charger for your smartphone!”

“In the past few months, we have used 8 iPhone Qi-Chargers,” Ho writes. “During those months of testing, thereʼs only one that weʼd actually recommend people on getting.”

“Our pick is the Anker Powerwave. We like it not because of the fast charge capability but because of the physical design,” Ho writes. “But Anker Powerwave is not actually the fastest Qi-charger despite our liking to it. Pictek Fast Wireless Charger is actually the fastest among the bunch… In the grand scheme of things, we’re not sure how saving is three minutes every 3-4 hour charge cycle is going to make a difference. But at least you can say your purchase was well spent on it since there is actually an approx. ~20 minute difference between the fastest and slowest Qi-charger.”



