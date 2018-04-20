“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if Apple wants to sell more iPhones — and quarterly iPhone sales are the metric that many are using to measure how the Cupertino giant is performing — then it needs to release a cheaper iPhone,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “And I don’t mean some hack device like the iPhone 5c or the iPhone SE.”

[The] 6.1-inch LCD iPhone may have model that supports DSDS. If the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone comes with DSDS and single-SIM models, we believe it will result in two benefits: (1) more price segments would be created, significantly boosting shipments via the low-price single-SIM model. For instance, if the DSDS model sells for US$650-750, the single-SIM model may sell for US$550-650; and (2) the DSDS model will help increase market share in China and commercial markets. — KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent note to clients

“Here’s the position that Apple is currently in. The company’s health is measured in a great part by how many iPhones it can shift in a quarter, and right now sales are soggy. That puts Apple in a tough place — try to rewrite the narrative and move the focus away from unit sales (hard to do, especially since Apple itself has been responsible for putting the focus on unit sales over the years), or try to sell more iPhones,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “And one way to sell more of anything is to reduce the price. After all, it worked for the iPad.”

Read more in the full article here.