“iPhones protected by a six-digit pass code may no longer be safe thanks to a cheap tool being marketed to police that can unlock a smartphone in just days,” James Hetherington reports for Newsweek.

“Grayshift has developed an iPhone decryption device called GrayKey that can break through some devices in just two hours,” Hetherington reports. “Presumably, the device is able to skip Apple’s imposed wait times between pass code attempts.”

“Apple used to require only a four-digit pass code but bumped up the minimum to six in 2015, via iOS 9. Users are now also given the option to enter letters in a 10 letter/number pass code,” Hetherington reports. “If you have the patience and memory to install a 10-digit pass code (just numbers, no letters), the average unlock will take someone almost 13 years to hack in.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TS” for the heads up.]