“It lasted less than two years,” Simon writes. “The biggest problem with The Daily was that it was too middle-of-the-road. Even after the early bugs were squashed, The Daily’s content was too generic to find a dedicated audience, a death knell in today’s 24/7 news culture.”
“But Apple hasn’t given up on making subscription news a feature on iPhones and iPads. Just last month Apple announced it had acquired magazine delivery app Texture, and according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a ‘premium subscription’ news service is on the way,” Simon writes. “This new approach has a whole lot more going for it.”
MacDailyNews Take: What do you think?
