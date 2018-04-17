“Raise your hand if you remember The Daily,” Michale Simon writes for Macworld. “Back when the iPad still had a 30-pin connection port, Apple teamed up with News Corp. to bring a new type of publication to the burgeoning tablet market featuring exclusive, interactive content, rich animations, and touch-focused games. It cost a buck a week or $40 a year and was delivered to Apple’s Newsstand app on the iPad each morning.”

“It lasted less than two years,” Simon writes. “The biggest problem with The Daily was that it was too middle-of-the-road. Even after the early bugs were squashed, The Daily’s content was too generic to find a dedicated audience, a death knell in today’s 24/7 news culture.”

“But Apple hasn’t given up on making subscription news a feature on iPhones and iPads. Just last month Apple announced it had acquired magazine delivery app Texture, and according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a ‘premium subscription’ news service is on the way,” Simon writes. “This new approach has a whole lot more going for it.”

Read more in the full article here.