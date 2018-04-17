“Apple is preparing to move into another floor at Two Union Square, a 56-story office tower in downtown Seattle, giving it all or part of five floors of the building, GeekWire has learned through permitting documents and visits to the building,” Levy writes. “The latest move brings Apple to more than 70,000 square feet, which equates to room for somewhere between 350 and 475 people, based on standard corporate leasing ratios for tech companies.”
“The company’s job site lists 19 open positions in its Seattle office,” Levy writes. “The jobs are in a variety of areas including machine learning, smart home, data science, cloud computing and natural language processing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s expansion continues unabated.
