“Apple’s camera app is just fine. It’s fast, and simple, and offers a few nifty features like panorama shots and slow-motion video. But if you really want to make the most out of your iPhone photo and video experience — if you want more than ‘just fine’ — you’re going to want a third-party camera app,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “From precise expert controls to top-notch filters and the ability to save RAW images, there are lots of great reasons to keep a couple of camera apps on your home screen.”

“A lot of these apps cost a few bucks, and even the free ones usually have paid add-ons. Don’t let that scare you off! Snapping photos is one of the most important features of our iPhones, and the ability to do it better is worth a few bucks,” Cross writes. “We tested over a dozen popular camera apps, and while many of them are great, we feel these are at the top of the pack.”

Covered in depth:

• ProCam 5

• Halide Camera

• VSCO

• FiLMiC Pro

Read more – and see screenshots, the honorable mentions, and more – in the full article here.