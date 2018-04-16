“A lot of these apps cost a few bucks, and even the free ones usually have paid add-ons. Don’t let that scare you off! Snapping photos is one of the most important features of our iPhones, and the ability to do it better is worth a few bucks,” Cross writes. “We tested over a dozen popular camera apps, and while many of them are great, we feel these are at the top of the pack.”
Covered in depth:
• ProCam 5
• Halide Camera
• VSCO
• FiLMiC Pro
Read more – and see screenshots, the honorable mentions, and more – in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per Halide Camera, we just wrote last Thursday:
Halide – RAW Manual Camera by Chroma Noir is an iOS-only app that’s an absolute steal for just $5.99. Get it for your iPhone if you’re the least bit serious about photography.
