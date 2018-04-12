“If your camera uses a RAW format supported by Apple’s iOS system on the iPad and you have a photo-editing app that works with RAW files, you should be able to import, edit and save your photos as you go,” J. D. Biersdorfer writes for The New York Times.

“When you are ready to edit photos, you first need to get the picture files from the camera to the tablet,” Biersdorfer writes. “You can do this in a few ways, including using one of Apple’s camera-card adapters plugged into the iPad to download the original RAW files, or beaming the photos wirelessly from camera to tablet with a camera memory card enabled for Wi-Fi.”

“The $20 Affinity for iPad, the freemium RAW Power and the older (but free) Snapseed are among the apps that can edit RAW files on the tablet,” Biersdorfer writes. “You can also sync the edited photos to a cloud server like iCloud Photo Library.”



