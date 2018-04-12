“When you are ready to edit photos, you first need to get the picture files from the camera to the tablet,” Biersdorfer writes. “You can do this in a few ways, including using one of Apple’s camera-card adapters plugged into the iPad to download the original RAW files, or beaming the photos wirelessly from camera to tablet with a camera memory card enabled for Wi-Fi.”
“The $20 Affinity for iPad, the freemium RAW Power and the older (but free) Snapseed are among the apps that can edit RAW files on the tablet,” Biersdorfer writes. “You can also sync the edited photos to a cloud server like iCloud Photo Library.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t driven an iPad lately, you haven’t driven an iPad.
Halide – RAW Manual Camera by Chroma Noir is an iOS-only app that’s an absolute steal for just $4.99. Get it for your iPhone if you’re the least bit serious about photography.
