“This seems a little too good to be true, but the FCC appears to have published photos of a gold iPhone X,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Dated from last September and released earlier in April, these photos show an iPhone X unmistakably in an unreleased gold finish.”

“The prototype device has rich gold stainless steel frame and a lighter gold glass back, which appears to match the gold shade seen in iPhone 8,” Mayo reports. “The phone has European markings as shown by the logos on the rear of the device. Most of the pictures are dated back to September or October 2017, with the documents only being publicly released earlier this month. The documentation indicates that this iPhone X has a ‘A1903’ model identifier, current iPhone X models in existence have identifiers ‘A1865,’ ‘A1901,’ and ‘A1902.'”

“This would be a major blunder by the FCC and/or Apple if this is indeed legitimate. So far, we have not been able to find any inconsistencies however,” Mayo reports. “This really does seem like the third color of iPhone X Apple planned to release alongside the silver and space gray colors.”

