“The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recently conducted a study to determine what effect automation will have on the global human workforce,” Greene writes. “Researchers Ljubica Nedelkoska and Glenda Quintini, who conducted the study, found that the youth workforce was particularly vulnerable to being entirely replaced by machines.”
“Unfortunately for those wishing to enter the workforce through entry-level, low-skill positions the competition is stiff. Robots are typically better suited for tasks that require little creativity or problem solving — and they’re much cheaper to employ in most cases,” Greene writes. “Young people may be better suited to learning new things, but without a place to develop and practice those skills we’re going to have to come up with a new approach to developing young adults in the workforce.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Learn to Code. It’s much more lucrative than flipping burgers and frying fries.
Those type of jobs generally cost more than they are worth as they simply don’t pay enough to allow people to live independently. They’ll soon be replaced by robots anyway… They don’t sleep, they don’t strike or make demands, they don’t jump off buildings or die in dust fires, most of them don’t even need the lights on. They just make what you program them to make, the same way every time, with quality control that no human line can ever match. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2016