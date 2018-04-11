“Numbers for Mac has always occupied an awkward position,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “It’s not powerful enough to replace Excel or Google Sheets for many business purposes, and it’s designed partly to be an interaction, quantitative-information presentation tool.”

“However, Apple keeps pushing forward, and Numbers 5 for Mac has only a single significant change that Apple mostly underplayed,” Fleishman writes. “The big macOS change is relatively boring but very practical: the ability to import field-based data exports from databases, apps, and web services.”

Fleishman writes, “Numbers 5 for Mac advances the app, making it more useful for more purposes with less effort, but it’s still a shadow of full-feature business spreadsheet programs.”

