“However, Apple keeps pushing forward, and Numbers 5 for Mac has only a single significant change that Apple mostly underplayed,” Fleishman writes. “The big macOS change is relatively boring but very practical: the ability to import field-based data exports from databases, apps, and web services.”
Fleishman writes, “Numbers 5 for Mac advances the app, making it more useful for more purposes with less effort, but it’s still a shadow of full-feature business spreadsheet programs.”
MacDailyNews Take: For relatively simple spreadsheets (which is all we do with spreadsheets; mainly budgets and making pretty charts and graphs), Numbers has long been our go-to app.
