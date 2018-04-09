“Apple iPhone component suppliers are tempering their expectations for the company’s 12th-generation handsets, due out this fall, a Wall Street analyst said Monday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“Checks with Apple’s supply chain partners indicate the tech behemoth expects to build 80 million to 90 million new model iPhones in the second half of the year, RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani said in a note to clients,” Seitz reports. “That is below suppliers’ year-ago expectations of 100 million to 120 million units for the current-generation models (iPhone X and iPhone 8 series) for the second half of 2017, he said.”

“Suppliers also anticipate a regular production ramp schedule for this year’s iPhone models, starting around May, he said. Apple is seen releasing three new models this September: two with OLED screens and one with an LCD screen,” Seitz reports. “The new OLED screen models would include an updated version of the current 5.8-inch iPhone X, possibly called the iPhone XS. Another is a 6.5-inch screen model, possibly called the iPhone XS Plus, Daryanani said. The new LCD model is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch screen and could be called the iPhone 9, he said.”

