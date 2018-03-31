“It seems like it took forever, but Apple finally released its hotly anticipated iOS 11.3 update on Thursday afternoon,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Why would a software update other than iOS 12 be hotly anticipated, you ask? Despite merely being a “dot” update, this iOS 11.3 release includes a feature that iPhone users have been dying for: a way to disable Apple’s automatic iPhone throttling on devices with older batteries.”

“There are some other things that have Apple fans buzzing as well, such as four new Animoji characters — lion, bear, dragon, and skull — and notifications when iOS wants your personal data,” Epstein writes. “There’s much more to the iOS 11.3 update, though, and in this post we’ll discuss five cool new features that you might not know about.”

Apple’s iOS 11.3 delivers awesome new iPhone features, including:

• Speed and performance improvements

• Augmented Reality enhancements

• App review sorting

• Username and passwords autofill in apps

• Death of the auto-correct capitalization bug

