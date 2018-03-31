“There are some other things that have Apple fans buzzing as well, such as four new Animoji characters — lion, bear, dragon, and skull — and notifications when iOS wants your personal data,” Epstein writes. “There’s much more to the iOS 11.3 update, though, and in this post we’ll discuss five cool new features that you might not know about.”
Apple’s iOS 11.3 delivers awesome new iPhone features, including:
• Speed and performance improvements
• Augmented Reality enhancements
• App review sorting
• Username and passwords autofill in apps
• Death of the auto-correct capitalization bug
MacDailyNews Take: iOS 11.3 is performing like a champ on our iPhone X and iPad Pro units. How’s iOS 11.3 treating you and your iPhones and/or iPads?