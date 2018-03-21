“Finnish studio Next Games, which is currently working on a location-based augmented reality game called The Walking Dead: Our World, has built a tool that makes it possible to capture facial data using the iPhone X’s camera, and then use that data to animate a character in a game,” Webster writes. “During a demo of the technology, I watched Next creative director Mikael Achren use the iPhone X’s depth-sensing front camera to record some facial movements. He then tapped a button on-screen and transferred that information to an instance of the game engine Unity running on his laptop. Within seconds, the same facial expressions he had recorded were animating a version of Walking Dead character Daryl in the game engine.”
Webster writes, “While the iPhone X might not be as accurate as a full-blown facial capture rig, the results I saw were still impressive, and they were accomplished at a fraction of the cost.”
MacDailyNews Take: It will only get better!
“When we first tried iPhone X’s Animoji, we instantly thought, ‘Hey, they could bang out episodes of Thomas & Friends and Jay Jay the Jet Plane with this!'” — MacDailyNews, November 16, 2017
