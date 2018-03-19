“Apple is reportedly investing in developing “next-generation MicroLED screens” that aim to make devices slimmer and less of a drain on power, Bloomberg said,” Ming reports. “Apple makes use of a network of suppliers that includes Samsung Electronics, which produces OLED panels for the iPhone X. Samsung shares were down 0.51 percent as of Asia morning trade, having pared some losses after falling more than 1 percent earlier.”
“LG Display, which is reportedly expected to start supplying displays to Apple, was lower by 0.89 percent,” Ming reports. “Over in Japan, shares of Sharp were down 2.57 percent. Japan Display fell 1.45 percent after earlier recording a decline of more than 3 percent.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Some companies, including likely some of the ones mentioned, will have to produce these displays for Apple if they ever get the tech mature enough. We’d not expect Apple to build and run their own MicroLED factories.
