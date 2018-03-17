“Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, emphasizing Apple’s recent jobs announcement,” Chloe Aiello reports for CNBC.

“The photo depicts the two smiling at Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California, and comes just days after Cook’s visit to Washington D.C.,” Aiello reports. “Apple in January made a series of pledges to invest in the U.S. economy, due in part to incentives reaped from the ‘Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.'”

“The company said it would open a new campus, create 20,000 jobs and repatriate most of its overseas cash, which comes to well over $250 billion. In total, Apple said its economic contributions over the next five years tally to about $350 billion,” Aiello reports. “Earlier this week, Cook made the rounds on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as he does from time to time.”

Glad to visit @Apple HQ with @tim_cook. Thank you for your commitment to invest 350B in USA! #TaxCutsJobsAct pic.twitter.com/TasRA55smG — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 16, 2018

