“What he disagrees with is a quote from former Apple executive Richard Williamson, who left the company in 2012 following the disastrous launch of Apple Maps,” Dormehl reports. “‘After launch, Siri was a disaster,’ Williamson was quoted as saying in The Information‘s Siri profile. ‘It was slow, when it worked at all. The software was riddled with serious bugs. Those problems lie entirely with the original Siri team, certainly not me.’ On Twitter, Kittlaus responded…”
“While everyone seems to agree that Siri had a few teething problems early on, though, Richard Williamson’s comments raised the ire of notable tech journalist and Apple writer Steven Levy,” Dormehl reports. “‘That quote is kind of amazing,’ he writes. ‘Even if true (and I believe Dag) brazenly pushing blame to someone else for a product you were responsible for is a very bad look.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Even when he isn’t blaming others, Williamson’s work speaks for itself.
