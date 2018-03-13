“If that works great for the majority of people, power users like you and me prefer the flexibility and granularity of the Save As command,” Page writes. “In this post I will show you three ways to use the Save As command on your Mac.”
Page writes, “We will look at two different keyboard shortcuts, and we’ll also set up a permanent solution to bring back the Save As option in the File menu of all applications running on your Mac.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We reenabled “Save As” permanently on all of our Macs so long ago, we forgot it was still an issue!
