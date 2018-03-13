“Details are hard to gather from a loose translation of the Chinese report, which says the 11-inch iPad Pro and an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro are likely to be released at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, echoing an earlier prediction from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang,” Rossignol reports. “Both new iPad Pro models are expected to feature Face ID and faster eight-core Apple A11X processors. ”
Rossignol reports, “It’s unclear if the tablets will have notches for the TrueDepth system, or a slimmer, uniform top bezel that still has enough room to house the camera and sensor technology that powers the facial recognition.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds great! Home buttons cannot die quickly enough! No notch necessary on a device with such a large display; a bit of bezel on iPad is good for holding.