“We’ve already heard rumors about a 10.5-inch iPad Pro with slimmer bezels and no home button, so Apple could include a slightly larger 11-inch display without increasing the physical size of the tablet itself,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacSurfer. “This would mirror the iPhone X, which has a 5.8-inch screen, but is smaller than an iPhone 8 Plus.”

“Details are hard to gather from a loose translation of the Chinese report, which says the 11-inch iPad Pro and an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro are likely to be released at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, echoing an earlier prediction from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang,” Rossignol reports. “Both new iPad Pro models are expected to feature Face ID and faster eight-core Apple A11X processors. ”

iPad Pro 2018 – All-New Design, Face ID, Water Resistance, A11X. Full Gallery – https://t.co/NdYnebcD1U pic.twitter.com/7hQt9ADKz5 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 9, 2017

Rossignol reports, “It’s unclear if the tablets will have notches for the TrueDepth system, or a slimmer, uniform top bezel that still has enough room to house the camera and sensor technology that powers the facial recognition.”

