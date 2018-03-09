“Hedy Lamarr made your smartphone possible,” Jennifer Bisset reports for CNET. “You might know her as the ‘most beautiful woman in the world,’ a tag she always hated. Lamarr got her start in a 1933 Czech movie called Ecstasy. Then, she struck out for America, where she starred in Tortilla Flat, Samson and Delilah and other movies made during Hollywood’s Golden Age.”

“But Lamarr found Tinseltown shallow. She avoided parties, noodling instead on drafting boards she had installed at home,” Bisset reports. “She improved the design of traffic lights, invented a tablet that dissolved into a soft drink, and reimagined the wings of a fuel-efficient plane for Howard Hughes.”

“Her most enduring invention: a form of frequency hopping that was the forerunner of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS, all of which sit in your phone.,” Bisset reports. “‘When we close our eyes, we don’t see a female inventor. We see Thomas Edison,’ says Alexandra Dean, explaining why she chose to direct Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, a new documentary on Lamarr’s life. ‘This actress had done this groundbreaking invention and never been recognized.'”

