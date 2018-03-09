“But Lamarr found Tinseltown shallow. She avoided parties, noodling instead on drafting boards she had installed at home,” Bisset reports. “She improved the design of traffic lights, invented a tablet that dissolved into a soft drink, and reimagined the wings of a fuel-efficient plane for Howard Hughes.”
“Her most enduring invention: a form of frequency hopping that was the forerunner of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS, all of which sit in your phone.,” Bisset reports. “‘When we close our eyes, we don’t see a female inventor. We see Thomas Edison,’ says Alexandra Dean, explaining why she chose to direct Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, a new documentary on Lamarr’s life. ‘This actress had done this groundbreaking invention and never been recognized.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Amazing! Lamarr was obviously very beautiful, talented, and smart – a killer combination!