“Apple Inc. touted major improvements in labor and environmental practices across its vast global supply chain in 2017, as the world’s most valuable company pressured factories to modernize and train workers on their rights,” Robert Fenner reports for Bloomberg. “The iPhone maker’s audit of 756 facilities in 2017 produced a 35 percent increase in suppliers classified as high-performing for their adherence to its code of conduct, according to Apple’s 2018 progress report.”

“The U.S. company said in its report that it found 44 ‘core violations’ last year, double the year earlier, though it didn’t name specific suppliers,” Fenner reports. “The measure tracks the most serious breaches of compliance such as child labor and intimidation of workers. Of the audits carried out last year, 197 were initial assessments where Apple visited facilities for the first time.”

“Core violations in 2017 included 38 cases of work hours being falsified, three bonded-labor situations and two cases of underage workers,” Fenner reports. “The 14 and 15-year-old children were returned home, enrolled in schools of their choice and promised a job when they reach working age.”

